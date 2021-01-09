Marian L. Spencer Jefferson, 86, of 3421 Laurel Hill Road, Milan, PA, Smithfield Township, passed away Thursday, January 7, 2021 at her home.
Marian was born in Towanda PA on August 9, 1934 the daughter of Emmett and Mable Wood Spencer. She was a graduate of East Smithfield High School and later on February 22, 1957, Marian married George C. Jefferson in East Smithfield, PA. Marian enjoyed working outdoors caring for her plants, fishing, and quilting.
She is survived by her children, Becky (Fred) Stradley, Karl (Kim) Jefferson, and daughters, Katy and Karlee, Jason Jefferson (Jennifer) and children, Isaiah, Jordan, Chase, and Ashton George, and John (Kim) Raub and children, Alexis, Jordynne, Britton and Parker, 60+ foster children, sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Jack Bishop of Ulster, sister, Joyce Benjamin of Bentley Creek, brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Donna Spencer of Ulster as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, George C. Jefferson on May 30, 2015, her sister, Myrtle Harding, brothers, Edward Spencer and wife Ann, Henry Spencer and wife Loretta, Richard Spencer, Bernard Spencer and wife Lisa, and brother-in-law, Jerry Benjamin.
Abiding with Marian’s request, a Celebration of Life for Marian and George will be held at a later date. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in Marian L. Spencer Jefferson’s memory. The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting the Jefferson Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
