Marian M. Voda, age 98, passed away on Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022 at her home just outside of Silvara, PA., in Tuscarora twp., Bradford Co.
She was born in Barton, NY on August 11, 1923, the daughter of the late Floyd D. and Neva U. Bailey Eberlin. Growing up near Dushore, Marian attended Dushore High School and graduated with the class of 1941. On June 13, 1959, Marian married Joseph A. Voda who passed away on February 19, 1976. She worked for the Bendix Corp. in South Montrose, PA as an Assembler and Group Leader, where she would remain for 35 years until retiring.
Marian loved being surrounded by her family and extended family. She loved adventures, and doing many special activities throughout her life. One of her noted adventures, which made the front page of the local newspaper, was her skydiving adventure on her 90th Birthday.
Marian is survived by her children, Sandra McIntyre (Paul) of Meshoppen, PA, and John C. Voda (Mary Beth) of Wyalusing, PA; her son-in-law, Leon Vail of Hallstead, PA; her brother, Zade Eberlin (Delores) of Leominster, MA; sister-in-law, Lucy Eberlin; and her grandchildren, Timothy Johnson (Jolene), Ronald Hampsey (Gabrielle), Russell Hampsey (Tina), Telysa Norman, Rebecca DePue (Matt), Tami Potenzino (Larry), John T. Voda, Matt Voda (JoAnn), Debra Williams (Mark), Steven Vail (Lisa), Kolleen Carroll (Ron), Frank McIntyre (Kim), and Carmen Eberlin (Eric). She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, also many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her husband and her parents, Marian is preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Vail, who passed away on December 25, 2021; two infant grandchildren; an infant great grandchild; her siblings, Reva Adams, Curtis Eberlin, Edmond Eberlin, Dorothy Adams, Floyd Eberlin, and Melvia Stoothoff; and her nephews, William Baker and Eric Stoothoff.
A funeral service for Marian will be held on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St. Laceyville, PA 18623 with Pastor Phyllis Pelletier officiating. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 until the time of service. Interment will follow in the Lacey St. Cemetery, in Laceyville, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Marian’s name to the St. John’s Lutheran Church, 114 Carpenter St., Dushore, PA 18614.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
