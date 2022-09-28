Marian Saxer Kaufmann, 68, passed away unexpectedly at her home and entered the gates of heaven on September 17th, 2022.
The world became more beautiful on May 28th, 1954 when Marian was born to the late Catherine and Ransom Saxer of Wyalusing, PA. She was a 1972 graduate of Wyalusing Valley High School.
She married the love of her life, Richard H. Kaufmann, on May 27th, 1972 and immediately started to build their life together. Richard and Marian celebrated 50 years of marriage this past May and still referred to Richard as “My Man”. They shared a beautiful love story, with all of the trials and tribulations of a long-term marriage. Throughout ups and downs, the victories and defeats, they still turned to each other at the end of the day.
Marian took care of people. “That’s just what I do” could be heard frequently in the Kaufmann household. She dedicated her life to caring for people and spent her professional career as a Licensed Practical Nurse for Guthrie Clinic with the majority of her career spent at the Towanda and Wyalusing Clinics. If you stopped to visit her at home, it was pretty much a guarantee that you would never leave hungry. You most likely had some type of left overs or fresh vegetables from the garden in your vehicle when you left. She had the most generous, giving soul.
Marian loved her children fiercely. She encouraged their individuality and supported their desires to explore their world. From making them toast and hot chocolate when they were cold when they were little, to going on road trips across the country and answering the phone whenever they called, she always let them know she was there and they were never alone.
Marian is survived by her husband and the love of her life, Richard, of New Albany, PA and her four children; Matthew (Stacy) Kaufmann of New Albany, PA, Kimberlee Norton of Lawrenceville, GA, Justin (Cricket) Kaufmann of New Albany, PA, and Misty Kaufmann of New Albany, PA. Her Grandbabies, so precious to her heart; Dustin, Britani, Kailee, Evan, Karley, Landen, Owen and Caleb.
She is also survived by her siblings; Vernie Bradish, Towanda, PA, Carolyn Slingerland, Mansfield, PA, Fred (Sue) Saxer, Wyalusing, PA, Ginny Lyman, Wyalusing, PA and sister-in-law, Faye Ribble, of Raleigh, NC.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, John Norton.
A private service for Marian will be held at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, Shepard of the Hills, 114 Carpenter Street, Dushore, PA 18614.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com
