Marianne “Mare Mare” McGowan, 56, of Towanda, PA passed away Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021, at her home following an extended illness.
Marianne was born in Montgomery, PA on June 24, 1965, a daughter of Edward J. McGowan Sr. and Shirley Anne Wilson McGowan. She grew up in Towanda and attended the Towanda Schools. Marianne was formerly employed by Cargil in Wyalusing, PA and the Northern Tier Career Center in North Towanda, PA. Marianne enjoyed volunteering, helping others in need, and was a supporter of the Red Cross. She is survived by her children, Angelo Steven Johnson, Christopher Edward Johnson, Angelica Anne Johnson, and Quadir Shannon Brice, grandchildren, Landon, Lenox, Mason, Elijah, Lakiah, Messiah, Sarayah, and Brextyn, siblings, Theresa M. McGowan, Jennie R. McGowan, Kathleen M. “Beanie” Johnson and husband Roy, Edward J. “Sonny” McGowan Jr. (Marlene Vanderpool), Jacqueline K. McGowan, Beth L. Woodruff and husband Tracy, Deborah Stewart and Sheila Conklin as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Marianne was predeceased by her father, Edward J. McGowan Sr. on November 10, 1980, mother, Shirley Anne Wilson McGowan on June 20, 2006, sister, Joanne McGowan on June 29, 1980, her twin brother, John M. McGowan on August 26, 1990, nephew, Lawrence “Buddy” Bellows on August 27, 1995, and niece, Tiara Gagliano on December 21, 2012.
A funeral service will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Bradley Crane officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
