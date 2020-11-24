Mrs. Marie A. Kisner, age 95, formerly of Laporte, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20, 2020 in Harrisburg.
Marie was born on Oct. 17, 1925, in Dushore, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Robert James and Mary Kinsley Dempsey. She graduated from St. Basil’s High School a member of the class of 1943. She married Charles Francis Kisner and they enjoyed 65 years of marriage and partnership until his death on Aug. 5, 2013.
Marie worked alongside her husband Charlie who was a watchmaker and who started The Jewel Box in Dushore. In later years, they moved the business to Towanda, which was known as Kisner’s Gems.
Marie was a member of St. Basil’s Church, Dushore. For many years, she was a member of the Book Club and worked as a volunteer at the Dushore Library. She was active as a Den Leader for the Cub Scouts and she was a proud mother of two Eagle Scouts. After they moved to their cottage on Lake Mokoma, she was active in the Laporte Women’s Club.
Surviving are Paul and Gloria Kisner of Linglestown and Francis and Mary Kisner of Lebanon; a room full of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Nannette Mary Kisner Piper on Aug.12, 2015. She was also predeceased by her sister, Helen Mulherin of Elmira, New York; and by three brothers, Eugene Dempsey of Binghamton, New York, James Dempsey of Endicott, New York and Robert James Dempsey Jr., of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania.
A Transferal Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Basil’s Church, Dushore, with the Rev. Thomas Major, presiding. Interment will follow in St. Basil’s Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 1704 Warren Avenue, Williamsport, PA 17701, or the Sullivan County Library, PO Box 309, Dushore, PA 18614, or to the church or charity of your choice. Marie believed in caring for others.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
