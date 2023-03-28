Marie A. Platt Post passed away peacefully on March 26, 2023, at the Sayre Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Marie was born Oct. 23, 1946, in Sayre, Pa. the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Rita (Boyle) Platt, although primarily raised by her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret & Malcom Roof alongside their children, Robyn, Diane, Vickie, Mike & Mark.
She attended Towanda, Athens, Sayre, and Union Endicott School district. At the age of 16 on her birthday, she quit school, got a job and apartment. Marie worked at Endicott Johnson, IBM, & Havtech Electronics during the day and various restaurants at night until she met the love of her life Ronald Post Sr. on Nov. 26, 1966. They married on June 9, 1967, in Endicott, NY. In Dec. of 1967 they moved to Towanda.
Marie worked at the Towanda Folding Box factory, Sylvania, and Corie’s Restaurant until 1985. She worked at Marketing Force for American Greetings, was the manager of Bishop’s Restaurant and also worked for her cousin Vera at the Tomahawk Restaurant. Marie did ICS schooling and night school and attained her GED in March of 1986. She also took courses at Lackawanna College. Marie purchased the Tomahawk Restaurant in North Towanda in 1996 and worked there until 2001 when her health made it impossible to continue and retired.
Marie and her husband were very active in Wysox Little League and sold food at auctions, found sponsors, and several other fundraisers to provide uniforms and better equipment. She was a volunteer for the PTA raising money for playground equipment. Marie was also a member of the GI Care Club that sent packages for people serving in the military overseas. She was a member of the Concerned Citizens Bridge Committee to establish the new bridge in Towanda, a member of Union Corners Church Ladies Aide, as well as being a member of the Union Corners Church. She was a former member, in her early years, of the bowling leagues at Starlite Bowling Alley and Shamrock Lanes, American Legion, Towanda Elks, and Towanda Gun Club. Marie enjoyed volunteering with her sister at the Wysox Fire Company with Square Dances. She loved bowling, fishing, hunting and especially camping with her family. She loved doing Find a Grave and her genealogy. Above all, Marie loved and doted on her grandchildren.
Marie is survived by her daughter, Renee L. (Patrick) Grimes of Sayre, son, Ronald (Erin) Post Jr. of Towanda, adopted daughter, Misty (Josh) Beaver of Ulster. brother and sister-in-law, John (Minelle) Evanco of Mandeville La., sister-in-Law, Charlotte (Edmund) Benjamin, of Endicott, NY., brothers in law James (Patricia) Post, & Philip Post of Towanda Pa., grandchildren, Megan Hadlock, Cody Grimes, Hunter, Jocilynn, Victoria Post, Skylar and Kylie New, McKayla Morris. great grandchildren Harley and McKenzie Thurston, Oliver Tabor and Hudson Drennan, special cousin, Alcora Boyle of Endicott, NY, and special niece, Robyn Roof Maghamez who helped take care of her and several nieces, and nephews.
Marie was predeceased by her husband Ronald Post, her parents Joseph and Rita Platt, her brothers Donald, Chuck, Burton, and Joseph, her sister, Margaret Roof and granddaughter, Kimberly Hadlock and a great granddaughter, Maleah Thurston.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Any memorial contributions in Marie’s memory can be made to Aktion Kwest C/O Barb Carl 255 Bressler St. Sayre, Pa 18840. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
