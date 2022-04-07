Marie Ann Costello House, 87, of Towanda, Asylum Township, PA passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, April 4, 2022, at her home. Marie was born November 19, 1934, in Wellsville, NY the daughter of Fred A. Costello and Anna Regan Costello. She was a graduate of Wellsville High School with the Class of 1952 and continued her education at Saint James Mercy Hospital School of Nursing graduating in June of 1955. On April 14, 1956, Marie married Thomas P. House in Wellsville, NY.
Marie was employed as a registered nurse and later as a pharmacy technician with Memorial Hospital in Towanda from June of 1979 until her retirement on January 8, 1999. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Towanda, the Saint James Mercy Alumni Association, and Towanda Area Senior Citizens.
Marie is survived by her devoted husband of nearly 66 years, Thomas P. House, their daughter, Nancy Ann House and partner, Mary Smale of Steuben, ME, her sister, Betty Lewis of Wellsville, NY as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her brothers, Paul Costello, and Charles Costello. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that gifts in Marie’s memory please be directed to the Arthritis Foundation, 57 North Franklin Street #101, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701, or to the Towanda Area Senior Citizens Club, in care of Zanetta Tewksbury, 41 Lundy Ave. Towanda, PA 18848. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
