When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
Marie Chamberlain, 99, of Milan, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, at Athens Health and Rehab where she had resided for the last two years.
Marie was born in Sullivan County, on Aug. 28, 1921. She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Hunsinger. In her early years, Marie worked at the Blue Swan. With her second husband, Roger, they owned and operated a dairy farm on Chamberlain Road in Milan. In addition to milking cows for many years, they were also maple syrup producers. Marie was a former member of the Tioga Roadrunners and Tom Jack Indian camping clubs. She loved to camp, loved family gatherings, loved to go out to eat, and loved to “go”. At the age of 97, Marie was still riding her Kawaski UTV all over the farm.
In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her first husband, Olin Salsman in 1954, her second husband, Roger Chamberlain in 2009, and her daughter, Dorothy Norton in 2010. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Agnes Rinehuls and Harold Hunsinger.
Marie will forever be remembered by her nephew and primary caregiver, John (Terry) Hunsinger of Milan; nephew Robert (Mary) Rinehuls of MO; nephew Harold (Terri) Hunsinger of OH; niece Alyce Hunsinger of Tunkhannock, PA; and son-in-law Henry “Skip” Norton of Sayre, PA. Marie was also a great aunt, great-great aunt, and great-great-great aunt to several additional nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, February 20, 2021 from 2pm-3pm at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 3pm with Pastor Paula Kraus officiating.
Burial will be held on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11am at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, PA.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
