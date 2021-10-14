Marie E. Farley, 49, of Canton, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly Friday, October 8, 2021. Marie Eileen was born June 16, 1972, in Philadelphia to the late Francis and Joanne (Hafer) Farley. She attended St. Hubert’s High School and was a graduate with the class of 1990. Following high school, she attended La Salle University in Philadelphia, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in English and Philosophy in 1996.
Marie held many jobs including positions in banking, publishing and with the University of Pennsylvania. Most recently she was employed by the former Canton Grill and the Park Hotel, also in Canton. Marie was passionate in her love for animals, especially her beloved cats. She enjoyed traveling and had traveled extensively in the U.S., in Asia, and to a lesser extent, in Europe.
Surviving Marie are her brothers; Joseph (Fransiska Santi) Farley of Philadelphia and John (Christine Rosenwasser) Farley of New Hampshire, fiancé John Harold of Canton, nephews; Jude and Paul Farley and Sean and Alex Farley, several cousins and dear friends.
Besides her parents, Marie was predeceased by a brother Francis (Robin) Farley.
A memorial service to honor Marie’s life will be held 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton, PA 17724.
A private burial will be held at the family’s convenience.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Condolences and memories of Marie may be shared by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
