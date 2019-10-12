Marie E. Winski, 52, of Tunkhannock passed away on Oct. 10, 2019 at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Born in Dover, Delaware on Feb. 16, 1967 she is the daughter of David Winski and was preceded in death by her mother Marion McLaine Winski in October of 2011.
Marie was a graduate of Howard T. Ennis School, Georgetown, Delaware. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews who truly spoiled her. She was a gentle and loving person who would always be seen with her father especially every Thursday when she would get her hair done at Hair Flair. Marie enjoyed spending time with her father at all the Trion Hose Company events.
In addition to her father, Marie is survived by her brother, Joseph Winski and wife, Kim of Grand Island, New York; sister, Donna Winski and significant other, Glenn Stilson of Wysox; aunt, Elizabeth Winski of Tunkhannock; nephews, David Boardman, Samuel Winski, and Michael Winski; and nieces, Marabeth Boardman, and Rachel Winski.
Family and friends are invited to attend Marie’s funeral service which will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in Marie’s name to the Triton Hose Company, 116 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
