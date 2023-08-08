Born August 4, 1941, in Long Island City, NY, Marie was the only child of Adeline E. Vignold and Martin J. Vignold. She grew up in New York City and Coal Township, PA, where she attended school at St. Joseph’s Parochial Grade School, St. Edward’s High School, and Coal Township High School where she graduated in the Class of 1959. Though an only child, Marie was blessed with a large extended family — grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbors and school friends – who enriched and influenced her life in many positive and delightful ways.
Upon her graduation from high school, Marie was employed for three years as private secretary to the CEO of Shroyers Inc., a prominent dress manufacturer located in Shamokin, PA. On June 16, 1962, she and her high school sweetheart, Daniel Kwasnoski, were married in the Church of the Transfiguration, Shamokin, PA. Shortly thereafter, they relocated to Athens, PA, and before long, were happy to call the Valley their home. They were the proud and loving parents of Lisa Anne, Daniel, Matthew, and Michael Kwasnoski. Marie remained a stay-at-home wife and Mom during her children’s formative years.
In 1979 she began her 27-year employment in the Athens Area School District (AASD), starting as a Title I Reading Aide at Lynch Elementary School. She retired in August 2006 from her position as assistant to the Athens Area High School (AAHS) guidance counselors. Marie loved her job and the many students who passed through her office door over the years. She cherished the close bonds that continued with a number of students in later years.
While at AAHS, Marie was advisor to the Class of 1984, advisor to Students Against Drunk Driving (SADD), fundraising chair for the successful restoration of the school’s concert grand piano, and member of the District’s Strategic Planning and Long-Range Planning Committees. Marie was rewarded for her service to the school district and its students with a Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) Public Service Award for participation on the 1979 PSBA Commission to Strengthen the Value of Public Education, the AASD’s Excellence Award in 1999, and the Athens Rotary Club’s Valley Workmanship Award in 2003. Marie’s post-secondary education pursuits included college level courses in English and Psychology through Mansfield University and Penn State University’s career development courses in Secretarial Procedures and Office Administration. Marie was a member of Professional Secretaries International (now IAAP) and attended various workshops, as well as an international meeting in Dallas, Texas.
From an early age, Marie enjoyed helping others and being involved with her church and community. She had a great love for the Valley and the numerous opportunities she had to make a contribution. Her community activities included: member and officer of Polyhymnia Music Club, member and officer of Bradford County Children and Youth Advisory Board, member and president of Valley Jayncees, member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, director of Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD), member of Epiphany Parish and the Collection ministry, member of Athens Area Support Professionals, member and secretary of the Spalding Memorial Library Trustees, and volunteer receptionist at Endless Mountains Pregnancy Care Center’s (EMPCC) First Look Pregnancy Center in Sayre, PA. Marie and Dan were also avid supporters of Scholarship Challenge and rarely missed this annual competition.
Athens ArtsFest was one of Marie’s great passions. She always had a talent for art, so it was a given that she would volunteer to help with ArtsFest. Though she started small, her involvement grew when Team ArtsFest was organized and she became the assistant to Dave Webster, founder and director of the festival. Her enthusiasm for ArtsFest inspired the eventual involvement of family members who travelled long distances to participate. Marie enjoyed the camaraderie of Team ArtsFest, as well as the interaction with the artisans and vendors.
The Bradford County Regional Arts Council (BCRAC) was another organization close to her heart. She was a 20+ year member of the BCRAC Board of Directors and was dedicated to her responsibilities as chair of the Sayre Theatre’s Building Committee during most of those years. She also served two terms as Board president and considered it an honor to be part of that organization’s mission in Bradford County and beyond. Marie was instrumental in the pursuit of chandeliers for the Sayre Theatre, was chair of the theatre’s New Year’s Eve Centennial Celebration, served as accuracy judge for the Regional Poetry Out Loud competition, and was facilitator for Sayre Theatre’s Marquee and Brick Façade Restoration project.
Faith and Family were Marie’s greatest joy and passion. Being a wife and mother was what she cherished most; she always said it was her best and most rewarding accomplishment in life. She was overjoyed when she became a Nana to her two wonderful “Grands,” Noah and Selah Kwasnoski. Marie had a deep and abiding love for her family and enjoyed spending as much time with them as possible. She greatly valued the meaningful relationships established with her daughter-in-law, Margo, and son-in-law, Jim. Family vacations together, from beaches to Tennessee Volunteer football, were frequent and memorable. Each year she looked forward to sharing Christmas with family and honoring her maternal grandmother by cooking a special Croatian celebration dinner.
Marie enjoyed a variety of activities and interests. She loved to travel, having visited Hawaii and many other states. She also visited Canada, the Virgin Islands, the Bahamas, Italy, Turkey (where she rode a camel), the Istrian Peninsula of Croatia and Paris at Christmas. She loved beaches, gardening, learning to make pottery, taking road trips with friends, sewing and decorating, baking and cooking, designing personalized greeting cards for family and friends, reading, listening to music, watching movies and attending live performances, creating computer graphics, walking, spending time with friends, and simply relaxing in the sunshine.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10am, at Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840. Immediately following Mass, the burial service will take place at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 N. Main Street, Athens, PA, 18810.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to EMPCC, Sayre Theatre or Spalding Memorial Library.
The Family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA. Those wishing may send condolences by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com
