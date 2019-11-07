Marie Ellen McSparron Walsh passed away at home with her family at her side. Marie was born at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, on May 5, 1925. She was the daughter of Joseph P. and Helen McSparron.
Marie graduated from Epiphany School and Sayre High School in 1945.
She was a registered nurse graduating from Robert Packer Hospital training school for nursing in 1948. Marie married her husband, James E. Walsh, on May 22, 1948. Marie was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Parish and the Altar & Rosary Society.
Marie was an avid reader, consumer of news, current events and kept up on politics even till her last weeks. She loved the show Jeopardy and got to see an original filming of the show when Art Fleming was host. She loved collecting antiques and ephemera.
Marie is the last surviving mother of the “kingdom hill” gang (4th Street in Towanda) and always welcoming of her children’s friends. She had the opportunity to travel with her husband to Florida to spend winters and had a number of opportunities to travel to New Mexico, California and Europe to visit her children.
Marie was predeceased by her parents, her husband James, son John, brothers Jack and Tom.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Rozanne), James (Linda), Joseph, of Towanda, Mary Ann, of Anthony New Mexico, and David (Grace) of Oakland, California; as well as seven grandchildren, Christie Kershner of Camphill, Amy (Rich) McDonald, Christopher (Kelly) both of Duryea, Michael (Jennifer) of Brooklyn New York, Scott (Leighann) of Lancaster, Samuel and Olivia of Oakland, California; and nine great-grandchildren. Surviving are her sister, Carol Wichtowski of Elmira, and two sisters-in-law, Pauline McSparron, of Athens, and Mary T. McSparron of Buffalo, New York. Marie’s family extends their deepest appreciation to Dr. Karen Hoffman and to Guthrie Hospice for their wonderful care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, with Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will be private in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda. There are no calling hours. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to St. Agnes School, 102 Third Street, Towanda, PA 18848 or to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 106 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848, in memory of Marie E. McSparron Walsh. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
