Marie F. (Card) Clark, 94, of Troy, PA passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center in Elmira, NY. Services are incomplete and have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
