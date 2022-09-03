Marie F. (Card) Clark, 94, of Troy, PA passed away peacefully on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born on November 11, 1927 in Blossburg, PA, daughter of the late Wendell Thomas and Anna Frances (Jansen) Card who lived in Sylvania, PA. She attended Mansfield and Penn State University where she met her future husband Owen A. Clark, and upon graduation were married November 22, 1950. They moved to the ancestral Card family homestead of her grandparents on Porter Road and lived there all their lives. She worked at Carson Finance in Troy for the first year but stopped working to raise their children and help on the family with over 100 head of sheep while Owen was teaching. Marie was very active in the Sylvania Presbyterian Church, was on the board of the Bradford County Health Foundation, becoming a trustee when it transitioned to Guthrie. She was a member of the Troy Hospital Auxiliary and the Troy’s Thursday Study Club, and was the Director of Card Cemetery in Sylvania.
Marie is survived by her daughters Cynthia (Steve) Litchfield of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, and Dorothy (Kim) Kinsman of Troy, PA, grandchildren: Elizabeth Litchfield (Ben) Witzig, David Litchfield,, Chelsea Kinsman (Matthias) Hess, Angela Kinsman (Jeff) Jennings, Leslie (Michelle) Kinsman, and Blair (Chelsea Mattocks) Kinsman, great grandsons Clayton, Weston, Joel, and Isaiah Jennings and Owen Kinsman, brother-in-law Donald (Doris) Clark of Laytonsville, MD, a nephew and 2 nieces, special care givers Paula Strong, Dawn Lewis, and other helpers. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Owen A. Clark who passed away on May 1, 2015, and son Thomas O. Clark.
Marie will always be remembered for her sweet and gracious personality, her keen interest in family ancestry, and her unwavering love for her family, the farm, her community, and the Lord.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 7:00-9:00 PM on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA. The memorial service to celebrate Marie’s life will be private at the convenience of her family. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marie’s memory to the Sylvania Presbyterian Church, PO Box 84, Sylvania, PA 16945 or to the Sylvania Lions Club, P.O. Box 5 Sylvania, PA 16945.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.