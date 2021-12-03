Marie H. Jenner, age 87, of Wyalusing, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor surrounded by her family.
Marie was born in Leraysville, PA, on October 30, 1934, a daughter of the late Stanley and Frances Zacharius Herman.
She graduated from Wyalusing Valley High School in the class of 1953. After graduating she married Harley Jenner of Rushville, PA, on October 10, 1953. Harley predeceased her on October 2, 1972. Marie went to work at the Endicott Johnson shoe factory for a couple of years, followed by working at numerous dress factories. While working she took classes to become a certified nurse’s aide, then working with home health and Towanda Memorial. She retired from Ritztex in Montrose. In retirement she moved back to Wyalusing, where she worked as a part time teacher’s aide at the Wyalusing Elementary School for a number of years.
Marie was a member of the Wyalusing Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid bowler. She also loved bingo and dancing. She enjoyed music and played the piano and guitar.
Surviving:
Sons and daughters-in-law: Richard (Donna) Jenner, New Albany, PA; Michael Jenner, Herrickville, PA
Daughters and sons-in-law: Dawn (Ronnie) Walker, Standing Stone, PA; Lisa (Mike) Tyler, South Auburn, PA
Sister: Bette Dewitt, Herrickville, PA
15 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA, with the Rev. Dr. Barry R. Ballard, officiating. Interment will be in the Rushville Cemetery.
Friends may call on Saturday morning, December 18, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the start of the service at 11:00 AM.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Wyalusing Public Library, PO Box 98, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to homerfuneralhome.com.
