On the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, Marie (Loyd) O’Hara of Canton passed away peacefully at Bradford County Manor. She was 98 years of age. Born March 25, 1921 in the former Barclay Mountain town of Laquin, she was the daughter of Burdette and Grace (Morse) Loyd. Marie graduated from Canton High School with the class of 1939. Wishing to pursue a career as s registered nurse she enrolled in the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing. Graduating in 1943, she was immediately hired by the hospital. One day while tending to one of her patients in walked the patient’s son, a dashing young airman named Bill O’Hara. He had been granted leave to visit his mother. In no time at all a beautiful romance blossomed, and on June 16, 1945 they were wed. Together they raised three children and shared 62 years until Bill’s passing in 2007. In addition to raising a family and running a household Marie served 41 years as community nurse for the Canton Community Nursing Society, retiring in 1995. She also had worked at various hospitals in Carbondale, Blossburg, Endicott and Troy. In later years, she volunteered as a nurse at local Red Cross blood drives. She was a member of the Village Improvement Association (VIA) and had been elected Woman Of The Year, was a member of Canton Post No. 714 VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary, was Past Worthy Matron (1977-78) of the former Canton chapter O.E.S., served as secretary for 25 years and as District Deputy Grand Worthy Matron from 1988-89. More recently she was a member of the Towanda chapter. Marie had a beautiful singing voice and sang in the local Christmas cantatas. She was also active in the Canton Music Club where she served as president for many years, right up until her time of passing. She was also a member of the Red Hatters. Proud of our community’s rich history, she served as a Board member of the LeRoy Heritage Museum. She loved cooking for large groups of people, especially family, Marie was also devoted to her Lord, and was a communicant of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Canton, where she also served with the Altar & Rosary Society.
She is survived by her son, Mick (and Joanne) O’Hara of Canton; daughter, Colleen (and Ernie) Johnston of Mansfield; grandchildren, Ryan (and Elizabeth) O’Hara, Tracy O’Hara (& Josh) Grace O’Hara, Lisa Wilson, Suzanne Fox, Roy “Chip” (and Mary) Cummings, Scott (and Robyn) Cummings, Jay Cummings; great-grandchildren, Raymond Schrader, Melissa Hilliard , Cayla Delp, Cody Delp, Justine Cowan, Bryce Wilson, Kaitlyn and Josh Morgan Jr., Kady O’Hara, Scarlett O’Hara, Maggie O’Hara, Aengus O’Hara, Ashley Cummings, Evan and Laura Cummings, Jay Cummings Jr., Jacob Cummings, Justin Cummings; sister, Donna (and Henry) Stone; nieces, Barbara Barnett, Leslye Garlin, Pam Winders, Nephews Henry Stone Jr., Cole Richman; cousin, Marjorie Wright and dear friend, Melissa Callahan. She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother, Norman Loyd; nephew, John Stone; infant great-grandson, Timothy Johnston; sister-in-law, Marie Richman; husband, William O’Hara; daughter, Carol Ann O’Hara and brother-in-law, Stanley Richman.
Calling hours will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center Street, Canton. The Order of the Eastern Star service will be at 6 p.m. precisely. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday Jan. 11 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Washington & E. Union Sts., Canton, with Rev. Joseph Kutch, celebrant. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park.
