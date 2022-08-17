Marilee Edith Souder-Cooke went home to be with the Lord on August 14th, 2022. She was born on October 30th, 1961, in London, England.
Marilee is survived by her husband, Michael Cooke and children Alyssa Baldwin-Hicks (fiancé Todd Billingsley), Andrew Baldwin, stepdaughter Jaimee Cooke, and grandchildren Peyton Baldwin, Braylon Baldwin, and Marissa Hicks. She is also survived by her mother, Phyllis Trout Souder and her siblings Anne (David) Swisher, Sara (Gordon) Brannaka, Joan (Louis) O’Connor, Carl (Jenifer) Souder, Tony (Phyllis) Souder, David (Debbie) Souder, and sister-in-law Nancy Souder. She is preceded in death by her father Robert Souder, nephew Jordan Swisher, and niece Hazel Lu O’Connor.
Marilee was the epitome of faith. She endured many hardships but always persevered. Her arms and ears were consistently open to anyone that needed her. She gave so much of herself and her footprint in this world covers a great deal of ground. She was full of spunk and wit and her passions and laughter were joyous and contagious. She was an original, created her own path, loved music, and was a true example of what it meant to love unconditionally. While her presence here will be greatly missed, we know she is finally home with her redeemer, comforter, & savior, Jesus Christ. Well done, good and faithful servant. We love you immensely and beyond words, Marilee, and look forward to dancing with you again in heaven!
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on August 27, 2022, @ 2:00 pm at Joan & Louie O’Connor’s pond located at 6423 Mercur Hill Road, Wyalusing, PA 18853 in the Herrickville, PA area. All are welcomed. Since Marilee was full of life, we request that those in attendance wear bright colors and join the family, not in mourning their loss, but celebrating their mother, grandmother (“Nana”), wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend.
The family suggest that contributions be made to any one of Marilee’s cherished charitable organizations: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929), Shriner’s Hospitals for Children (PO Box 1510, Ranson, WV 25438-4510), The Salvation Army (701 N. Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19123-2402), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (PO Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028), Alzheimer’s Association (225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601), and/or Wounded Warrior Project (PO Box 758540, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8540).
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
