Marilu L. White, 65, of Waverly, NY passed away with her husband as a result of a tragic fire on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at home.
She was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Pat Williams and Effie Allen; her loving husband of 13 years, James “Tiger” White; and her son, Brandon E.T. Lane.
Marilu is survived by her children, Paul (Alexis) Lane III of Towanda, Bryan Lane of Waverly and Richard Lane of Burlington, PA; siblings, Vikki Combs of Bentley Creek, John Allen of Waverly, Dan (Lori) Allen of FL, Jumer Johnson of Burlington, PA, James Johnson of Towanda and Emery Johnson of Towanda; grandchildren, Trevor Garey, Carson Banks, Leilani Lane, Zaelea Lane, Natasha Lane, Brooklyn Kasson, Dalton Henry, Kamden Hall and Sage Garrison; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Marilu was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania and worked at several area restaurants, including Reese’s Restaurant and Banana Curve Diner for several years. She enjoyed reading, doing word search puzzles and watching her forensic file TV shows.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor the life of Marilu and Tiger will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Josiah Hartman officiating. For those unable to attend the service, the service will be Live Streamed at noon at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Marilu’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. The family has requested memorial donations be made to Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY 14892 to help offset funeral expenses.
