Marilyn Alice Daron Young of Camptown, Pennsylvania, passed on peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020.
Marilyn was born Dec. 24, 1929 in Kingston, Pennsylvania to Steril Erwin Daron and Mary Amanda Detrick Daron – the first baby girl at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital. Raised in Camptown, she graduated from Camptown High School in 1947 and earned her bachelor’s degree in education from Mansfield University, pursuing graduate studies at UVA and George Washington University.
Always a trailblazer, Marilyn was a research analyst for the National Security Agency, a remedial reading teacher, a registered stock agent and enjoyed an extensive career as a history and social studies teacher with Fairfax County Public Schools, where she taught at West Springfield and Lake Braddock High Schools.
Marilyn was an excellent homemaker and loved interior décor, making homes in Springfield, Virginia; Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania; Naples, Florida; and her and Bill’s beloved Totem Lake. She loved music and her accomplished piano music often filled these homes.
The loving wife of 54 years to Bill and unconditionally loving mother to Daron, much-loved grandmother to Ellie and Claire, she also had close relationships with many of her nieces and nephews. Kind and generous, with a genuine interest in peoples’ lives and welfare, Marilyn had many dear friends across generations and was a positive influence in many lives.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held this summer in Camptown.
An online guestbook and tribute wall are available at www.foundandsons.com.
Found and Sons Funeral Chapel of Culpeper is serving the family.
