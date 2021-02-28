When someone you love becomes a memory….the memory becomes a treasure. Marilyn C. Hald, 81, of LeRaysville, passed away at home peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. Marilyn was born on March 24, 1939 in Hazelton, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Kwasnak) Macoviak. On Jan. 3, 1959 a cold winters day, Marilyn married Alfred H. Hald. Together they have shared 62 years of marriage. Marilyn treasured her family, she always looked forward to preparing homemade soups and an Italian feast of a spaghetti dinner. An avid gardener, Marilyn loved the warmer months where she would prepare for harvesting and canning her produce. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn’t go alone for part of us went with you the day God called you home. Marilyn will be greatly missed and loved by her family to include her husband Al of 62 years; her son and daughter-in-law: Michael and Barbara Hald; her daughter and son-in-law: Marilyn and Nathan Ginsberg; her special granddaughters: Clarice and Alexis; her sister-in-law: Ruth Macoviak; a niece and four nephews: Robert, Matthew, Jason, Jamie and Katie. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Robert. Abiding with her wishes, Marilyn requested that there be no services. Memories may be shared in her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Marilyn will be laid to rest at a later date in the Neath Cemetery. She would love to have you consider a memorial gift to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html or your local chapter of the Salvation Army.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.