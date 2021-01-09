Marilyn Eileen Winans Quiggle of East Hampton, CT and formerly of Towanda, PA passed away peacefully to her heavenly home on January 4, 2021 at the age of 84. Marilyn was born on November 27, 1936 and grew up in Fairdale, PA. She was the second born of 12 daughters to the late Harvey S. and Kathryn L. (Whalen) Winans. She graduated from Montrose High School. Following high school, she went to work for Beacon Loan Services where she met her future husband, Wilson S. Quiggle. They married on August 24, 1957 in Fairdale, PA and made their home in Montrose, PA. In 1965, the family moved to Towanda, PA. Marilyn was an employee of Masonite Corporation for well over thirty years. In retirement, she loved to spend the winters in Florida until her health prevented her from doing so. She loved working in her yard and flower beds. Marilyn was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She loved and was dearly loved by her entire family and her extended family and will be so deeply missed by all who knew her. Surviving Marilyn are her daughter, Denise Quiggle Seifert and son-in-law, Richard F. Seifert of East Hampton, CT; son, Brian W. Quiggle and daughter-in-law, Karen Quiggle of Macungie, PA; grandchildren, Tyler Seifert, Ella Quiggle, Marla Quiggle, and several beloved step grandchildren; sisters and brothers-in law, Marjorie Rockefeller of Apalachin, NY, Connie M. and Robert Porzucek of Vestal, NY, Patsy Jenner-Puzo of Montrose, PA, brother-in-law, Paul Ferencik of Vestal, NY, sisters, Jeannine VanNort of Montrose, PA, Millie and Robert Nemcek of Friendsville, PA, Kathy and Mark Kovach of Conklin, NY; numerous precious nieces and nephews. Marilyn was predeceased by her husband, Wilson S. Quiggle in 2005, sisters Shirley Winans, Phylis Barrier, Sharon Winans, Gail Ferencik, Joyce Warner; brothers-in-law Willard Rockefeller, Gilbert Barrier, Lane Puzo and William VanNort.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks for the caring and compassionate services provided by Lehigh Valley Hospice. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services are incomplete at this time. Those wishing to honor Marilyn’s memory may consider making a donation to the Wysox Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 339, Wysox, PA 18854. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
