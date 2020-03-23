Mrs. Marilyn Rose Finan Sykes, age 70, of New Albany, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at home with her loving family at her side.
Marilyn was born on Jan. 24, 1950, in Towanda, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Gerald Paul Finan and Viola Johnston Finan. She married Edward Sykes and they celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary last year. Marilyn had also served as an Albany Township supervisor.
Marilyn dedicated her life to caring and providing for others and that is only one of the many ways she continued to show her love to the very end. Most knew her as the Mad Bakers’ Mom/Grandma but we also know that she was the most passionate, caring and providing mother, grandmother and wife and loved her family very much.
Even though we have lost our Mom forever, she will not only be with us, but also with so many, leaving behind the legacy of selflessness.
Surviving are, her loving husband, Edward G. Sykes Sr., at home; son, Edward G. (Stephanie) Sykes Jr. of Overton, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Karla Marie Shaw of Roanoke, Texas, Karen (Mark) Kelly of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania and Jennifer (David) Landis of New Albany; son-in-law, William “Bill” Edgerton of New Albany; 12 grandchildren, Erika (Jerod) Shaw Myers, Benjamin Hugh Shaw, Zachary Edward Shaw, Andria Raquel Shaw, Tyler (Caitlyn) Edgerton, Brooklyn Edgerton, Breann Edgerton, Nickolas Paul Kelly, Chloe Ann Kelly, Alexis Marie Sykes, Hayden Michael Sykes, Robert James Landis; great granddaughter, Hailey Ann Hicks; two brothers, Gerald P. Finan Jr., Grand Forks, North Dakota and Peter (Amanda) Finan of St. Petersburg, Florida; four sisters, Barbara (Dewitt) Abrams of Quicks Bend, Pennsylvania, Virginia (Bryan) Rogers of North Orwell, Pennsylvania, Diane (Jeffrey) Gonzalez of Towanda and Debra Feece of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Ann Edgerton on March 26, 2018 and by a sister, Patricia Hill on Oct. 1, 2016.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Lisa Edgerton Memorial Fund, Payable to Geisinger Foundation, c/o Angela Miller, 100 N. Academy Ave. 02-17, Danville, PA 17822.
No services or funeral arrangements are going to be held at this time. Any further arrangements will be under the direction of the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
