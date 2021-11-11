Marilyn Zink Doepker, 93, of 232 N. Fourth Street, Towanda, PA, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2021, following a brief illness. Marilyn was born in Ottawa, Ohio, on September 3, 1928, to Edward and Agnes Zink, and was the youngest of four children. Marilyn was a graduate of Glandorf High School (Ohio) and Corning Community College (NY) with an RN degree. She married the love of her life, Marine Sergeant Robert L. Doepker, in 1947 and their marriage was blessed with five successful children. Their union was a long and happy one that lasted 63 years until the death of her husband in 2011. Marilyn was a devoted wife and mother who moved multiple times as Bob was promoted for his Chemical Engineering job, which culminated in a transfer to GTE Sylvania in Towanda, PA. Following Bob’s retirement in 1984, Bob and Marilyn enjoyed spending their winter months in Panama City Beach, Florida.
Marilyn was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and the Towanda Country Club. Marilyn will be deeply missed by her five children: Diane Doepker Holihan, Ph.D., and husband Richard Holihan, Ph.D., of Tallahassee, FL; Mary Jo Doepker Wolfe, M.S., and husband Robert Wolfe, Ph.D., of Coudersport, PA; Bobette Doepker Ward, M.D., and husband Timothy Ward, M.D., of Pittsburgh, PA; Ann Doepker Klassen, ARNP, of Tallahassee, FL; and Paul Doepker M.B.A., and wife, Susan Pegher Doepker, M.S., of Ridgeley, WV. Grandchildren include Dane Holihan, Danna Holihan Deschner, John Marshall, Brenda Marshall Wahlers, M.D., Samantha Ward Solic, Carly Ward Bahmaie, Zachary Ward, Ryan Ward, Tim Ward, Maeve Ward, M.D., Rosemary Klassen, M.D., Mitchell Doepker, Christine Doepker, M.D., and Jack Doepker. Marilyn also leaves 13 great grandchildren.
The family would also like to recognize Father Ed Michelini, a kind and caring priest who went to great lengths to visit our mother often; wonderful neighbors Allen and Midge Kershner, who never hesitated to frequently check on Mom, and Robert Brenner, an attentive neighbor and Marguerite and Ken Shaner who faithfully visited every week. Finally, a sincere thank you to Lisa Leone, Mom’s caregiver, who gave our family total peace-of-mind in our absence.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 12th at 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Church, Third St. Towanda, PA. Interment will follow in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Church, 106 Third St. Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Marilyn Zink Doepker. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
