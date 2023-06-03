Mario Alberto Mesa, age 49, of Wyalusing, PA, and formerly of Destin, FL, and McCamey, TX, passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 1, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, PA, surrounded by his loving PA family.
Mario was born on June 16, 1973, in Brownfield, Terry County, TX, a son of Frank G. Mesa and the late Olga G. Pequeno Mesa. He previously worked for Backwoods Bridges in Freeport, FL. He came to Bradford County, PA, in 2019 and was presently employed with Fenton Transport.
Surviving are his TX family: Father and stepmother: Frank and Faviola Mesa, his siblings: Frank Mesa, Naomi “MiMi” Moya, Diane Mesa, Anna Mesa, Austin Mesa, Julianna Mesa, and sister-in-law Kristin Mesa. His PA family, girlfriend of 6 years, Eileen VanDeMark, Mama Gail VanDeMark, Mister Paul Kinney, Kathy and Bill Smith, Alan and Tina VanDeMark, and his PA nieces and nephews, Brittany (Brett Gray) Smith, Dillan (Chelsea Zionkowski) Smith, Kala VanDeMark, Alaina VanDeMark, and Ashton VanDeMark. He is also survived by his beloved cat, MoJo and many friends throughout Destin, FL.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday evening, June 3, 2023, at 6:00 PM with Austen A. McGee officiating, at the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853. A viewing will be held from 5:00 PM until the start of the service at 6:00 PM in the Homer Funeral Home, Wyalusing, PA, on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Interment will be held at a later date in the East Hill Cemetery in Ft. Stockton, Pecos Co., TX. To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.