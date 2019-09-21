Marion L. Mitchell, 92, of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
She was born on Oct. 23, 1926, in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Jay and Cecile Willson Adams.
Above all else, Marion’s biggest hobby or interest was her family. And her family adored her. Nothing was more important to her. She was not a fancy person and didn’t need a lot of things to be happy.
When she was younger, and her children were younger, she found the perfect job. She was the tax collector for Smithfield Township. It allowed her to stay home and work. Later on, she ventured out into the work force by getting a job in the Assessment Office at the Bradford County Courthouse. After a few years, she ventured to the Register and Recorder’s Office and retired from there 22 plus years ago.
Marion and Frank enjoyed many trips around the country as well as across the oceans, having traveled to England as well as to Hawaii twice. But their biggest adventure was a motorhome trip to Alaska to visit her son, Jeff, in 1995. A trip of 11,000 miles, and one that was talked about often. They took the Amtrak trip across the country to visit their other son, Ced, and loved that trip as well.
She loved children and was an avid supporter of St. Jude’s and the Wounded Warriors Project as her husband, Frank was a Pearl Harbor survivor.
She is predeceased by precious husband of 62 years, Frank; her two sons she adored, Jeff and Ced; brothers, Ralph, Bob, John, and George Adams; and sister, Gertrude Amadon.
Marion leaves behind her heartbroken children, Nancy Mitchell and Jack Felicita of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania, and Pam Mitchell of East Smithfield, Pennsylvania; daughter-in-law, Karen Mitchell of Antelope, California; grandchildren, Dana Beyer of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania; and special great-grandson, TJ (Melissa) Beyer of Ohio, Nicholas and Angie Presley and children of Idaho, Scott and Stacey Mitchell and children of Iowa, Zac and Grace Runyun and children of Washington, and Seneca Runyun and children of Oklahoma. She is also survived by her brother, Don Adams of Sayre, Pennsylvania; and brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Alice Ann Adams of Shickshinny, Pennsylvania; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Union Cemetery, 205 Peas Road, Milan, Pennsylvania.
Burial will be in Union Cemetery, East Smithfield, Pennsylvania.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marion’s memory to: any animal clinic or sanctuary of one’s choice.
(For those wishing to sign the E-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.)
