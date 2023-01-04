Marion Smith Turner, 100, of Naples, passed away on January 1, 2023 at Avow Hospice. She was the daughter of the late Eleanor Sterrett Smith and Oliver Ledlie Smith and was born in Pittsburgh, PA on September 14, 1922.
Mrs. Turner moved with her family to Towanda, PA in 1933 where she attended Towanda Area High School prior to graduating from the Masters School, Dobbs Ferry, New York in 1940. Mrs. Turner graduated from the College of William and Mary in 1943 and worked for American Airlines in New York City for two years. She married David M. Turner, Sr. in 1948. She was a member of the Towanda High School Board of Directors where she served for seven years. Mrs. Turner was also a member of the Council of Republican Women and served as an Elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Towanda.
After selling the family business, Towanda Printing Company, to a division of Disney, they moved to Naples, FL in 1977. Marion served as a Deacon in the First Presbyterian Church in Naples and was a devoted volunteer and Board Member at the Immokalee Child Care Center- now Pathways Early Education Center of Immokalee.
She is predeceased by her husband, David M. Turner, Sr., brothers James Sterrett Smith and Oliver Ledlie Smith.
Survivors include her brother Patterson Smith, children David Jr. (Bette), Waleska, GA, Alison Walton (Edward) Jacksonville, FL, Debra Shearer, Ponte Vedra, FL. Grandchildren Valerie Turner, Drew Turner (Susan), David Turner (Megan), April Esa (Davin), William Bettes III (Tamara) and Eleanor Bettes Gaitan (Mingo). Great-grandchildren Maenza Turner, Sandevan Turner, Rachel Turner, Claire Turner, John Turner, Wyatt Washington and Penelope Washington.
A memorial service, celebrating her life, will be held in Towanda, PA at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pathways Early Education Center of Immokalee, 4060 Tamiami Trail N, Unit 1, Naples, FL 34103 or The First Presbyterian Church, 250 Sixth Street, Naples, FL 34102.
