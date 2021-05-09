Marion Weed, known as “Mickey” to her friends, 86, of Columbia Cross Roads died Sunday, May 2, 2021. Born Dec. 23, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN.
She was an active member of the Victory Church in Troy, PA. She enjoyed evangelism, sewing and volunteering with the prison ministry.
Mickey was called home on the same day as her husband of 33 years, Richard “Dick” Weed. The couple married on Oct. 10, 1987.
Preceded in death by her parents Simon and Sophie Monteon, Sister Delores Monteon, Brother in law Louis Marino.
Survived by Children Ann Paulson, Alan Summers, Scott (Linda) Michels, Susan Rothenberger, Tom (Karen) Michels, Stepchildren Diane Baker, and Bruce Michels, loving grandchildren and great grandchildren, Sister Marie Marino, Brothers Simon Monteon jr., David (Pam) Monteon.
“This is the day that the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.”
Those who wish may remember Marion be visiting tiogapointcremation.com and leaving a remembrance for the family. Caring Assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation, Athens Pa.
