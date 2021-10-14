Marjorie Ann Pepper, 84, of Williamsport, PA passed away peacefully, October 12, 2021 at her home.
Born July 18, 1937, Marjorie was one of four children in the family of the late LaRue H. and Adelia M. (Fitch) Pepper. As a young woman, she grew up near Muncy and was a graduate of Muncy High School. Marjorie had a long, dedicated, and happy career at Eastern Wood Products Company in Williamsport before she retired to take care of her home. Her main interest throughout life was caring for and loving her family. She was always there to celebrate the good times with them and especially devoted to helping through their toughest trials. Her thoughtful attention to sending each family member a card on every holiday, birthday, graduation, or other family celebration will be dearly missed. In the years when the Lycoming Mall was the buzzing community hot spot, you would often find Marjorie and her mother inside visiting with their many friends instead of actually shopping. Marjorie enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to fairs, community events, reading, and contributing to various charities.
Surviving is; her sister, Nancy Patil of Montoursville, an aunt, Florence DeCoursey of Liberty, sister-in-law, Barb Pepper of Muncy, close family friend Richard Walters, a niece Ranae (Craig) Woods, three nephews, Toby (Jennifer) Pepper, Steven (Nancy) Patil, and James (Jennifer) Patil, several great nieces, great nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father and mother, her brothers, David Pepper and Dale Pepper, and her brother-in-law Annarao Patil.
A viewing for family and friends will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021 at the Pepper Funeral Home, 578 Springbrook Dr. Canton, PA 17724. A graveside service to honor Marjorie’s life will follow at the East Canton Cemetery, Rt 414, Canton, PA
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Marjorie Pepper’s name to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/give or a charity of your choice.
Share memories and condolences by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
