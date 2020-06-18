Marjorie Arlene Colegrove, of 4339 Battle Creek Road, Ulster, PA 18850, passed away at her home with her family on June 15, 2020. Marjorie was born on May 2, 1933 in Durrell, Pennsylvania. Her parents were George and Rena Curtis.
Marjorie loved to bake with her grandchildren, she loved to go fishing, loved to play marbles, loved to do word searches and read her books. She liked to go to the Tioga Downs with her daughter Linda DeHaven. She was a member at the V.F.W in Durrell, Amvets, and American Legion.
She was loved by all her family and she had so many friends.
Marjorie is survived by her brother, Jerry Curtis (Terry, children: Jennifer and Elizabeth); her daughter, Linda DeHaven (children: Dan Vogel, Sherri Benjamin, and Steve Vogel, Bill and Debbie Kepner, and Amber McCarthy, Ceil Colegrove and children Dee and Jeff Valentine, Tayna Everly and Art Everly); Marjorie’s daughter-in-law, Sue Kepner (children: Donnie and Lori Kepner, Jessie Kepner and Joe Taylor) and Bill Connelly. She is also survived by many great-grandchildren, Clorissa-Arlene Bartholomew, Timmy Benjamin and Ashely Sutton, Kassandra Benjamin, Steven, Anthony, and Kaleigh Vogel, Sabastian Schult and Kaitlin Brink, Austin Bishop, Lorin Kepner, Mckenzie Taylor, Macy, London, Maddie, Austin, Nathiel, Isaiah, Brandon, Chrissy, Alyssa and several others; also several great-great-grandchildren, Natalie, Camdyn, Ivory, and several others.
Marjorie is predeceased by her parents, George and Rena Curtis; brothers, Charles and Donald Wandell; sister, Gladys Everly (Ackley); son, Donald Kepner; daughter, Diane Weber; and grandson Bill Kepner Jr. (Bub); and Robert DeHaven.
A celebration of Marjorie’s life will be held on from 2 to 4 p.m. July 5, 2020 at the V.F.W. in Durrell, Pennsylvania. The family would appreciate a dish to pass.
Please make donations to Linda DeHaven in lieu of funeral costs.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pennsylvania. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Marjorie’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.
