Marjorie (Congdon) Havens, age 92, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away at her home on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
She was born on April 1, 1929 in Elmira, New York, a daughter of Harold and Alta (McLean) Congdon. Marjorie was the wife of the late Donald K. Havens, who passed away on Feb. 27, 2017. She was an avid reader and worked as a library aid for the Troy Area School District. Marjorie loved keeping up on current events and was a member of the Troy Baptist Church.
Marjorie is survived by her son, H. Keith (Patricia) of Troy; daughters, Marla (Scott) Oldroyd of Troy and Kathleen (Renold) Aparicio of Norco, California; brother, Howard (Bonnie) Congdon of Blacksburg, Virginai; sister, Carol Rockwell of Troy; sister-in-law, Janice Congdon of Coryland, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Brent (Gina) Phillips, Robert Oldroyd, Marcus (Jessy) Oldroyd, Matthew (Megan) Oldroyd, Renold (Michelle) Aparicio Jr., Alexandria (Aaron) Lindsey, Nicholas (Catherine) Havens, and Richmond (Stephanie) Havens; great-grandchildren, Clayton Havens, Kadance Lindsey, Karisma Lindsey, Keirali Lindsey, Kash Lindsey, Dagny Aparicio, Renold Aparicio III, Bastian Phillips and Gannon Oldroyd; and care-giver Ruth Lewis of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.