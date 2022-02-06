Marjorie D. (Morse) Wright, 97, of Canton, passed away Friday morning, February 4, 2022, at the Towanda Personal Care Home with loving family by her side. Marjorie Doris was born at her family’s home in West LeRoy, November 27, 1924, the last surviving child to the late Burr and Minnie (Shedden) Morse. She attended Canton Area Schools and on August 1, 1942, Marjorie married her sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Wright in East Canton United Methodist Church. Shortly following their marriage, the newlyweds acquired a dairy farm in Canton township. Being no strangers to hard work, Bob and Marjorie seen to the daily operations of their dairy farm and bestowed upon their three children the same work ethic. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage prior to Bob’s passing on November 20, 2001. In earlier years, in addition to her home and farm work, Marge was also employed by the former Canton Manufacturing. Mrs. Wright was a member of the North Street Community Church and a former long-time member of the East Canton United Methodist Church.
Marjorie enjoyed cooking, gardening and sewing. She loved to watch her grandchildren during their sporting events and would never say no to “babysitting” something she enjoyed whenever Gramma had the chance. Despite her hectic schedule she always managed to still take care of her home and family, as it was always first priority, as it should be.
Surviving is her children; David (Pat) Wright and Sheila (Thad) Woodward, daughter in law; Joan Wright Anderson, all of Canton, grandchildren; Jim Wright, Will Wright, Julie Rodarmel, Rob Wright, Jennifer Wilcox, Lesley Pachucki, Tom Wright, Brenda Albright, Tami Hite, Tracy Froelich and Bob Woodward, great grandchildren; Justin, Jon, Jason, Katlyn, Kevin, Amber, Jacob, Mason, McKenzy, Bryson, Landon, Nolan, Desiree, Trent, Colin, Liam, Vitas, Erin, Brock, Jerikah, Jakob, Lukas, Owen, Elden, Mason, Evan and Raelyn, seventeen great great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and extended family.
Besides her parents and husband Robert Wright, Marjorie was predeceased by a son; R. Gary Wright, grandchildren; Josh Wright and Tina Woodward, a grandson in law, John Hite, siblings, Erwin Morse, Harry Morse, Carlyle Morse, Ruth Wilcox, Martha Pepper and Zelma Jennings.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, from 1-2 P.M. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17725. A funeral service will follow at 2 P.M. with her great nephew, Pastor Larry Jennings officiating. The family suggests please consider wearing a mask and abide by social distancing while in attendance. A private family burial will be held in East Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Mrs. Wright’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. Third St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or to a charity of one’s choice. Please share memories of Marjorie and condolences to the family by visiting www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
