Marjorie “Pat” Elizabeth Decker Vanderpool, 98, of 615 Brocktown Road, Monroeton, PA passed away Monday evening, January 2, 2023, at the Guthrie Towanda Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit.
Marjorie was born in Herrickville, PA on July 11, 1924, the daughter of Arthur Decker and Lona Welles Decker. Marjorie’s life revolved around her family and home.
Surviving are her children, Bonnie Allen of Powell, PA, Thomas Douglas and wife Connie of Stevensville, PA, Richard Douglas and wife Janet of Newburgh, IN, several grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters, Dorothy Hillyard of Berkshire, NY, Shirley Blemle of Rome, PA, Freda Smith and husband Ron of Towanda, Peggy Kobbe and husband James of Towanda, sisters-in-law, Lillian Croft of Spring Lake, Dorothy Decker of Monroeton, as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Gerald F. Vanderpool on April 14, 2011, son, LaVerne P. Douglas, granddaughter, Patty Adams, brothers, Earl, Milton, Arthur, and Howard Decker, sisters, Gladys Hendershot, Ruth Cass, Helen Brown, Kay Stephenson and Marion Seymour.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Camptown Cemetery, Camptown, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
