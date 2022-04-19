Marjorie Esther Wood passed from this earth in the early morning hours on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at the age of 92.
She was born on September 9, 1929 to Rex and Laura (Taylor) Clark in Granville Summit, PA. She is the first born for Rex and Laura and became their right-hand girl on the dairy farm with around 30 head of Jersey dairy cows. They lived in the first frame house built in Granville, known as The Taylor House. She attended Granville Center School through 6th grade, then Northwood School for 7th and 8th grade. She graduated from Troy High School in 1947. She worked at F. P. Case and Sons as a bookkeeper.
On January 25, 1948, Marjorie married Colonel E. Wood of Canton. She and Colonel met at a block dance in Canton in July 1946. They were introduced by Colonel’s brother, Hiram Wood II, who was courting Martha Jean Baxter, Marjorie’s friend from Granville. The brothers ended up marrying their dance partners within 2 months of each other. Colonel and Marjorie celebrated their 65th anniversary in 2013. Dancing was a big part of Marge and Colonel’s life. It became a family affair and during the summer months, before the haying season, they took their children to Messner’s barn in Liberty, PA for a Saturday night of square and round dancing to the music of the McNett Family Band. Once empty nesters, they began to take modern western square dancing lessons and were one of the founding couples of the Troy Grand Paraders Square Dance Club in 1977. In their snowbird years they were active members of the Strawberry Squares community in Plant City, FL. Through the years, they have acquired a host of friends from around the world while western square dancing in California, Texas, Indiana, Maryland, New York, Michigan, Tennessee, Florida, and Georgia and of course Pennsylvania. Colonel and Marge operated Wood’s Second Hand Store in Canton. Colonel, also known as Woody, and Marge were known by many for their 56 years of hard work and dedication to Wood’s Second Hand Store. Colonel would always say he couldn’t have done it without Marge – his bookkeeper, store tender while running errands, messenger, and faithful partner in all things. In addition to supporting Colonel at the store and managing the children and the household, Marge was active in the Methodist Church of Canton and taught VBS and Sunday School. She was also a brownie leader for several years. While owning and renovating the former Packard Hotel in Canton, Colonel and Marge saw to it that the Scott Griswold Murals, formerly located in the Pioneer Room, were donated to the Rialto Theatre. These murals depict the rich local history of the area in the 1890s. Marge was an avid reader, reading Canton/Troy and Towanda newspapers. She also dedicated herself to the daily reading of scripture and commentary, having this past Christmas season read the entire Gospel of Luke. Marge was also an avid journaler, having kept daily records for the past decades up until recent days. Marge resided the past few years at Sherwood Personal Care Home in Canton, where she enjoyed a quiet and contented life. She enjoyed the daily personal care provided, the delicious food, the many activities, and the fellowship. Additionally, she enjoyed receiving many visitors who would play cards and Rummikub, share stories, and for spiritual encouragement.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters: Beth Wood-Bergman (Sheldon), Tami Bethune (Michael) and son Colonel, Jr. (Jeanne). She is also survived by five grandchildren: Jack Stiner, Jr., Pamela Stiner-Lockwood (Philip), Jamie Wood, Laura Bethune and Shelley Stein (Rudy). She has five great grandsons: Landon Brown, Jacob Stiner, Ethan Stiner, Dominic Spangler, and Henry Lockwood and three great granddaughters: Lorraine Etherton, Evelyn Etherton and Clara Stein. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Young (Thomas) and their children: Lenora Kopkin (Bruce), Jack Young (Karen), Charlotte Morse (Albert) and their families. Going on before Marjorie, besides her parents and husband, were her little brother Robert Wayne Clark, who died before the age of 2, and her niece Yvonne Young Esworthy.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am at the Canton Ecumenical Parish, 103 N. Center Street, Canton, PA on Saturday, April 23rd . In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Canton Ecumenical Parish, 103 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724 or the Rialto Theater, 5 E. Main St., Canton or the Canton Food Pantry, PO Box 83, Canton. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, Inc., 94 N. Center St., Canton, PA 17724. (morseandkleesefunralhome.com)
