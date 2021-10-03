Marjorie H Chubb Burgess, 95, long-time resident of East Towanda passed away peacefully at the Highlands Care Center in Laporte PA on March 9, 2021. The daughter of Dewey Strope Chubb and Carrie Laura Loomis was born April 29, 1925. Marge was an active bowler in the Local Ladies League and member of the Senior Citizens bowling league. She enjoyed her terraced vegetable garden and canning the produce. Her bird feeders were always full, and she was a wealth of information about those that would eat there. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Paul I Burgess, her siblings Jean Chubb Harris and Leonard Chubb, and children Stephen Paul Burgess, Carrie Ellen Burgess Borgia and Bryce Allen Burgess. Grandson Kain Latimer, granddaughter Renee Burgess Odom and stepmother, Gwladys Lent Scott. She is survived by a sister Rhonda Chubb Krobath, her sons Keith E (Judy) Burgess and Donald R (Miriam) Burgess, daughter-in-law Robin Burgess, son-in-law Thomas Borgia. Grandchildren Kimberly (David) Platz, Nicole (Rebecca) Burgess, Shaylee (Brian) Smith, Brendan (Missy) Latimer, Jenna (Mark) Keisling, Jennifer Cragle, David (Suzy) Burgess, Alan (Heather) Burgess, Barbara (Paul) Mogan), nephew Christopher (Joanne) Harris and 14 great grandchildren, sisters-in-law, Doris Burgess Lewis, Elaine Burgess Engisch, several nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life with friends and family will be held at the home of her son at 538 Sheshequin Rd, Towanda, PA on Saturday, October 9, 2021 starting at noon.
