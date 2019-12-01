Marjorie (Hendershot) Decker, age 89 formerly of Ulster, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor. She was born Sept. 28, 1930 in French Asylum, daughter of the late Thomas & Winifred (Beaman) Hendershot. She was a graduate of Troy High School. She was married to the late Chester H. Decker on June 24, 1961.
Marjorie was employed at the Bradford County Manor for 12 years prior to retirement and was also a dedicated homemaker and mother. She was a member of the Grace Baptist Church in East Smithfield. She ejoyed being busy in supporting her children in all their activities which included Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for many years, loved baseball, bowling and at one time raced stock cars. Marjorie was an avid follower of the Atlanta Braves and the LA Lakers. Her world evolved around her children, grandchildern, family, friends and her Lord.
Survivors include two daughters, Edith and Russ Carl of Springfield, Virginia, Bonnie and Steven Watson of Elmira Heights, New York; three sons, Robert and Sharon Decker of Horseheads, New York, Thomas and Wendy Decker of Ulster, Daniel & Brenda (Jayne) Decker of Southport, New York; a sister, Connie Harkness of Kansas; six grandchildren, Scott, Alicia, Drew, James, Railyn, Josh; five great-grandchildren, Evan, Mia, Cole, Noah and Camden; several nieces, nephews and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Chester Decker on Sept. 28, 1993 and her siblings, Phyllis (Richard) Spencer and Ann (Richard) Porter.
Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church, 2248 Ulster Road, Ulster, PA 18850. Funeral Service wll be held following calling hours at 12 p.m. with Pastor Kurt Brown officiating. Interment will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mills.
Memorials in Marjorie’s memory may be made to the Grace Baptist Church, 2248 Ulster Road, Ulster, PA 18850
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947.
