Marjorie (Houseworth) Ulmer, Age 96 of Columbia Cross Roads, PA passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Roger N. Ulmer who passed away October 21, 2021. The couple married February 4, 1946 and had 66 happy years together. Marjorie was born on September 28, 1925 in Upper Black Eddy, PA, daughter of the late Harry and Sarah (Moninghoff) Houseworth. She was a graduate of Frenchtown High School, Class of 1943, was a member of Upper Tinicum Lutheran Church, and was a life member of the Lutheran Church Women in Upper Black Eddy. Marjorie worked at Frenchtown Porcelain following high school, after worked for National State Bank in Milford, NJ for 28 years until her retirement on May 23, 1986, and was an Inspector of Elections for many years. Following retirement Marjorie and Roger then moved to Bradford County, PA. She was a member of the Troy and Gillett Senior Centers, was Gillett’s Senior Center’s treasurer for 10 years, and belonged to the Pioneers Ladies Group.
Marjorie H. Ulmer is survived by her daughter Joann Hoppaugh of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, grandson. Daniel R. (Kimberly) Hoppaugh of Columbia Cross Roads, great-grandchildren, Paige Cook and Daniel Hoppaugh, Jr., sister Betty Harr of Upper Black Eddy, nieces, nephews and friends, along with her feline companion Mackenzie. Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger, son-in-law Raymond L. Hoppaugh and 5 siblings.
Funeral services are private and under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA 16947. Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie’s memory to the Bradford County Humane Society, Ulster PA 18850 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd, Towanda, PA 18848.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.