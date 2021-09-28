Marjorie J. Maloney, 89, of Painted Post, NY, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 at Absolut Care of Three Rivers in Painted Post. She was born on Jan. 22, 1932 in Chicago, IL, daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Neubauer) Maloney. Marjorie was a graduate of Troy High School, Class of 1950, and was a secretary for Mansfield University until her retirement in 1992. She was a member of St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Troy and was a former member of Holy Child Catholic Church in Mansfield. Marjorie was an avid reader, enjoyed swimming, and was a dog lover.
Marjorie is survived by her brother James (Joyce) Maloney of Columbia Cross Roads, PA; sister Donna Hess of Painted Post, NY; and 6 nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church, off Exchange St., Troy, PA. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main St. Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie’s memory to the St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church Cemetery Association C/O St. Michael’s Parrish Office 106 North Washington St. Canton, PA 17724 or to the SPCA of Chemung County2435 NY-352, Elmira, NY 14903.
To send condolences go to: VickeryFH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.