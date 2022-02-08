Marjorie J. Oldroyd, age 98, formerly of Austinville, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the Personal Care Home in Towanda.
She was the youngest daughter of the late Lee and Florence (Webler) Joralemon.
Following her graduation from Troy High School in 1941, she worked at Bendix-Scintilla in Sidney, New York and at the Eclipse Plant in Elmira, New York. Following WWII, Marjorie married Wilbur Oldroyd, a lifelong dairy farmer in Columbia Township. Together, they celebrated 50 years of marriage and raised three sons: Albery Oldroyd of Bloomsburg, Walter (and Romaine) Oldroyd of Gillett, and Stanley (and Michelle) Oldroyd of Boyds, Maryland.
Marjorie had been an active member of the Austinville Union Church and the Missionary Society. She had also been a volunteer at the Bradfor County Manor for many years. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, quilting and ice cream.
In addition to her sons and daughters-in-law, she was survived by a granddaughter, Heather (and Jonathan) Cocker of Bolton, Massachusetts; a sister, Irene Miles of Horseheads, New York; a sister-in-law, Alice Joralemon of Sylvania; and several nieces and nephews, including Alice Truffa of Troy.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by seven siblings: Julia Dunbar, Rena Monroe, Vera Sergio, Ethel Summers, Ned Joralemon, Rex Joralemon and Lynn Albert Joralemon, who died in infancy.
Graveside services will be held in the spring from Bradford County Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Vickery Funeral Home in Troy.
