Marjorie L. (Denkenberger) Pratt, 85, of Granville Summit, PA went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 27, 2023 from the Troy Community Hospital surrounded by her family.
Marjorie was born on June 30, 1938 in Sayre, PA, the eldest child of Michael and Nellie (Brackman) Denkenberger. She started first grade in the one room North Woods School House on Van Horn Road in Granville Summit. In fourth grade they transferred to Windfall School where her teacher was Virginia Hough, whom she always admired and gave her credit for giving them an excellent education, both in academics and many other areas. In 1956 she graduated from Troy High School with the class of 1956. She then was employed by the First National Bank of Troy PA for 4 years. In 1960 she married Gerald Pratt of Bailey’s Corners and they moved to Fayetteville, North Carolina where he was stationed at Fort Bragg.
After finishing Gerald’s tour of duty in 1962 they move back to Windfall where they made their home for 61 years. She always enjoyed her neighbors and being a part of the community. She was a faithful member of the Windfall United Methodist Church where she attended since the age of 8, started teaching Sunday school at the age of 16, and held many other offices in her years there. She was also an active member of the Windfall Grange for 70 years. Marjorie was also a member of the Auxiliary of Gideon’s International for 60 years.
Marjorie also believed in keeping busy and doing what you could to help your fellow man. She was a Bradford County literacy tutor for 27 years, knitted sweaters for Guidepost children and hats for Head Start and Children’s Services.
She also enjoyed preparing meals for the shut-ins which her husband delivered. In 1963 she started working for the US Postal Service in Granville Summit as a postal clerk. She worked there and in other post offices for 32 years until retiring in 1999.
She also worked as a typist for Grange Mutual Fire Insurance for 13 years. She worked for 40 years as her husband’s bookkeeper and substitute milk tester for Bradford County D.H.I.A.
Marjorie was born with a slight handicap, but her belief was always “God don’t move that mountain, just give me strength to climb”. The Lord was her faithful companion and helper throughout her life. She was a great believer in the power of prayer and God’s faithfulness. She and her devoted husband, who faithfully handled her wheelchair, took many enjoyable trips together, especially on their anniversary. They were married for 63 years. They enjoyed many church and community events and dinners, and always enjoyed visiting and interacting with those attending. Marjorie’s hobbies were reading, especially the Daily Review, knitting, cooking, and preparing holiday meals in their home for their devoted family and many other friends and acquaintances who stopped by. She also said jokingly that her husband and her were “Pratt’s Bed & Breakfast- and supper too if needed”. Her guests were of great joy to her. She loved nature in all forms from watching the phases of the moon and the autumn leaves to the squirrels, woodchucks, and birds in their yard.
Marjorie is survived by her devoted husband and caretaker Gerald, devoted sons and daughters-in-law Michael (Janet) Pratt of Grove City, PA and Mark (Chris) Pratt of Southport, NC, cherished grandchildren Hannah (Kris) Sledge, Daniel (Alyssa) Pratt, Elizabeth Pratt, John Mark Pratt, and great grandchildren Caleb Pratt, Eli Pratt, and Lydia Sledge. She is also survived by her beloved sister Ruthie (Helmut) Wicker of Schnecksville, PA, generous brother Charles (Martha) Denkenberger of Montrose, PA, enjoyable brother James (Joan) Denkenberger of Granville Summit, PA, their faithful traveling companion Owen Brackman of West Leroy, sister and brother-in-law Dorothy (Larry) Stone of Canton, brother and sister-in-law Paul (Patty) Pratt of Burgettstown, PA, several attentive nieces and nephews, close cousins Owen and Paul Brackman, Doris (Harold) Sargeant, and Tom Collins.
A viewing will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. located at 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA and again from 10:00-11:00 AM on Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Windfall United Methodist Church, 3351 Windfall Road, Granville Summit, PA. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM on Friday August 1 st at the church, with burial following in Windfall Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie’s memory to the Windfall United Methodist Church c/o Pastor Ken Brown 1204 Redington Ave. Troy, PA 16947 or to Gideons International, Bradford County Camp, Box 17 Granville Summit, PA 16926.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFuneralHome.com
