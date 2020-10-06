Marjorie Lee Rymko Pronti, age 67, of Joplin, Missouri, formerly of Towanda, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at her home.
Marjorie was born July 14, 1953 in Binghamton, New York, daughter of the late Anthony Pronti and Christine Helms Pronti. She lived in Towanda most of her life, working in health care as a nurse’s aide. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by a daughter, Chrissy Smith, and a brother, Frank Pronti.
Survivors include her daughters, Pamela A. Shafer and Dana M. Henson, both of Joplin; grandchildren, Joshua Smith, Lakeisha Smith, Nathan Smith, Faith Smith, Latosha Harris, Ronnie Ogle, Damion Shafer, Rose Shafer and Christopher Shafer; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Smith, Grayson Smith, Mya Smith, Gavin Smith, Macie Smith, Clark Smith, Clyde Smith, Grace Price and Totiania Harris; two brothers, William “Bill” Pronti and wife Rose of Athens, Pennsylvania, and Albert “Al” Pronti and wife Krista of Towanda; several nieces and nephews.
The arrangements are under the direction of Parker Mortuary with memorial service to be held at a later date in Towanda.
