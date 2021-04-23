Marjorie Louise Parsons Elicker departed from her physical body on Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021, just four days after her 100th birthday.
Marjorie is also known as Parge to Richard Elicker her husband, Mom to two children, Barbara Elicker Broshous and Daniel Elicker, Marge or Aunt Marge, Grandma to six grandchildren, and Great Grandma to 10 great grandchildren. Born and raised in Towanda, PA, Marjorie was the 5th of 12 children. She was the first daughter of four girls and eight boys. That is a lot of kids.
Grandma was so kind to so many. She was full of life and laughter. Her creativity touched lots of our lives. Grandma taught art classes throughout her lifetime. She said, “anyone can paint.” Her gift was making us believe that it was true, thus making Rembrandts of us all. She had a way of making us feel
so very special. The quilting girls loved her. The painting ladies loved her. The breakfast crew loved her.
Her family really loved her. She lived a life here on Earth so very full. She truly loved to live.
These few words having been put to paper are not worthy of her mark. Marjorie Elicker lived nearly 60 years before I was born. I can’t imagine how many people she graced with her presence. All I know is the lucky got to know her, the very lucky called her Friend. Marjorie Louise Parsons Elicker was, is, and will always be my friend. I hope she was yours too. I hope everyone who loves and misses her will carry her spirit onward until we meet again. And we absolutely will. God be with her. Amen.
