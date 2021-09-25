Mom, you left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, and although you are no longer with us, you are always at our side.
Marjorie M. Seymour, age 92, of Wysox, passed away on Thursday morning, September 23, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness. She was reunited with her husband, Allen, who passed away on September 8, 2021. Their 74 years of marriage were a bond that couldn’t be broken, and her passing so soon after her husband’s death was a true testament to their love and devotion for each other.
Marge was born in Powell, PA on February 24, 1929 to William E. and Hazel (Landmesser) Birdsall. She was the fifth of their six children, all of whom preceded her in death. She graduated from Towanda High School in 1947. In the summer of 1946, she met her future husband, Allen, and they were married on June 28,1947.
In addition to being a homemaker and raising her four children, Marge worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Towanda Beverage. Along with her husband, she owned and operated the Elbow Room Tavern in Monroeton, PA from 1971 to 1984. In 1988, Marge and her husband embarked on a new adventure near Mariposa, CA, going into partnership in The Colorado Quartz (gold) Mine. Upon their return to the Wysox area, she worked at Wheeler’s Greenhouse until her retirement.
Marge enjoyed many things in life, including sewing, crocheting, tending to her flower garden, her aquatics swim class, archery in her earlier years and traveling. Her sharp mind and amazing memory contributed to her love of reading and working crossword puzzles, which she did until the end. Her husband, Allen, was the guitar player in the band known as the Gypsies. Marge thoroughly enjoyed going to the performances the band gave all over the surrounding area.
Allen and Marge spent the last several years wintering in Hernando, FL. Three of their children and many other local people wintered near them, as well. This became a highlight of their retirement years.
Marge was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family meant the world to her, and she meant the world to her family. Her passing so soon after Allen’smakes it especially difficult for her family and friends.
Surviving are son Gary (Diane) Seymour of Sugar Run, daughter Gayle (Larry) Lehto of Lakewood, CO, daughter Gila (Bob) Beers of Wysox, PA, and son Gene Seymour of Towanda, PA; grand and great-grandchildren, Kelly Gannon and children Abbie (fiancé Trey), Alex, and Ava; Sean (Siana) Seymour and son Brae; Rob (Stacy) Beers and children Brody and Brooklyn; Nate (Michelle) Seymour and children Colt and Dakota; Jim (Jen) Seymour and children Ben and Kamdyn; Tyler Seymour; Jared (Krystal) Seymour and children Chase, Evan, Alex, and Avery; sister-in-law Betty Johnson; many beloved nieces and nephews; and longtime friends Len and Marie Souto.
Besides her parents, Marge was predeceased by husband, Allen, her sisters, Vivian (David) Crane, Ellen (Jack) Cranmer, Doris (Floyd) Seipler, and brothers William F. Birdsall, and Jesse (Shirley) Birdsall; her in-laws Leo B. and Erma Grippen Seymour; and her brothers/sisters-in-law, Nelson (Wilda) Seymour, ClaytonSeymour, Alice (Fred) Campbell, Iva (Ray) Champluvier; and great-grandson, Austin Seymour.
Abiding by Marge’s request, there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life for both Marge and Allen will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be sent to the Bradford County Humane Society, Box 179, Ulster, PA18850 or the Towanda Area School District Foundation, TASDEF Office, C/O Treasurer, 410 State St., Towanda, PA 18848.
