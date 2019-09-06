Marjorie (Mahood) Foster, age 97, passed away on Aug. 30, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was born in Troy, Pennsylvania on Aug. 12, 1922, the only child of Joab and Jane (Peckham) Mahood. She resided primarily in Troy and Athens and finally in Vestal, New York. She graduated from Mansfield State Teacher’s College in 1944 and became a high school home economics teacher. She married her high school sweetheart, Allen Foster, in 1945 and became a homemaker and devoted full-time mother to five children. Marjorie returned to teaching when her children entered college and later worked in several family owned businesses. She was known by everyone for her ever present smile and her constant willingness to help no matter the task.
Growing up, Marjorie cultivated a lifelong love of music. She played piano, cello, organ, and sang in many choral groups and musical theater productions as a teenager. Marjorie was an active member of several different churches throughout her lifetime. She served as church organist, choir director, Sunday school teacher, youth group leader, and in countless other leadership roles. By example, she taught her children the true meaning of service to others. Marjorie also enjoyed keeping a beautiful home, spending time with her family, gardening, watching Penn State Football games, traveling throughout the U.S. and Europe, and since November of 2016, listening daily to MSNBC and her favorite, Rachel Maddow.
Marjorie and Allen became devoted grandparents to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren and were lovingly known as “Grammie and Bop.” In addition to parenting and grandparenting, they always loved to rescue dogs who needed a good home. Consequently, they were never without a canine companion who became their favorite “child” of the moment. Marjorie’s devotion was returned in her last years by her faithful dachshund companion, Molly, who provided immense comfort and amusement. Marjorie had an active mind and a loving heart that was warmly felt by everyone who met her. Of all her roles, Marjorie will best be remembered as the most wonderful daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother anyone could ask for.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Basil (Kathy) Foster of Bellefonte, Pennsylvania; Barry (Ann) Foster of Plano Texas; Sharon Foster Aaron of Vestal, New York; Brian Foster of York, Pennsylvania; and Richard Foster of State College, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Bryna (Kevin) Kobza of Apalachin, New York; with great-grandsons, Emery and Jake; Garrett Foster of Plano, Texas; great-granddaughter, Autumn; William Aaron of New York City, New York; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2019 at the Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main St., Vestal, New York. Visitation with the family will be held prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Marjorie’s memory may be made to Margaret E. Moul Home, Wheelchair Fund, 2050 Barley Road, York, PA 17408.
Those wishing to send express memories or condolences may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.
