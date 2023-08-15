Marjorie “Marge” Andelia Morse, 91, of Canton, passed away on Tuesday morning, August 8, 2023, at the Towanda Personal Care Home. Marjorie Andelia Rolison was born July 26, 1932, in Troy, a daughter of the late Earl and Nellie (Spencer) Rolison. Marge, as known by most, attended Troy Area Schools. She married Wilbur Morse and together they shared 70 years of marriage and raised four children.
Marge was employed at Canford Manufacturing for 31 years until her retirement in June of 1994.
She was a member of; the Church of Christ (Disciples of Christ) in Canton, the Wheel Inn Club in Roaring Branch, served on the Manley Bohlayer Farm committee where she participated for many years with the former Apple Cheese Festival. Marge was also a very active member of the Canton’s Women of the Moose Lodge #981 and their College of Regents.
Marjorie enjoyed playing cards and working in her beautiful flower gardens.
Marjorie leaves behind her daughters, Judy (John) Banks of Henderson, NV, Linda Avery of Goose Creek, SC and Vickie Byko of Clemson, SC, grandchildren Marla (Teddy) Harvey of Ridgeville, SC, Beth (Nick) Crofut of Grand Ledge, MI, John (Asha) Bagley-Hossain of Fort Collins, CO, Amanda (Daniel) Spencer of Seneca, SC and Jami Morse of Ridgeville, SC, several great grandchildren, a sister, Beverly Wilson of Florida, sister-in-law, Arlene Rolison of Columbia Cross Roads and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her husband Wilbur Morse in 2018, a son, James “Jim” Morse in 2023, a son-in-law, Gary Avery in 2012, as well as several siblings and their spouses.
A memorial service to celebrate a life well lived will be announced at a later date. The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility of Canton is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charity of one’s choice in Marge’s loving memory.
Memories of Marjorie and condolences for the family may be expressed by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.