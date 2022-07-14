Marjorie “Marge” E. Kisner, age 74, of Sugar Run, PA passed away with her family by her side on, Monday evening, July 11, 2022 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital. Marge was born on February 1, 1948 in Meshoppen, PA the daughter of the late Theodore and Mary Matthews Snyder. She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1966.
She was employed for many years at many Dress Factories in the area. In her spare time, she enjoyed planting flowers in her beautiful garden and feeding the birds, especially humming birds. She took great pleasure in her morning walks. She was a great baker and she would often have to hide her Christmas cookies so the kids would not eat them all because they were so good. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family especially her great-grandchildren.
Marge is survived by her husband, Jesse “Punk” W. Kisner whom she married on June 6, 1970; her son, Jesse W. Kisner IV and his wife, Tina Marie, of Standing Stone, PA; her granddaughter Ashley Nicole Kisner (Joe Stroud) of New Albany, PA; her great-grandchildren, Kaysen, Bryleigh, and Aria; her siblings, Harold Snyder of Wyalusing, PA and Marilyn Bryan of Hollenback, PA; her brothers/sisters-in-law, Audrey Snyder of Sugar Run, PA, Jim and Hak Cha Kisner, Linda and Stanley Brown, Kathy and Bob Fuhrman, and Judy Pinheiro; her nieces and nephews, Mike Snyder, Peter Bryan, Chris and Cindy Snyder, Ted Snyder, and Ronda Snyder; her special friends, Beth and Tracy Woodruff and Tim and Jeanette Otis; as well as many other nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Snyder (d. March 10, 2017), her infant brother, Donald Snyder, and her brother-in-law, Gerald Kisner.
A Funeral Service for Marge will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing, PA with Lay Minister Vickie Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 9:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Marge’s name to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or on their website, www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.