I am home in Heaven, dear ones; Oh, so happy and so bright!
There is perfect joy and beauty in this everlasting light. All the pain and grief is over, every restless tossing passed; I am now at peace forever, safely home in Heaven at last…..
Marjorie May Rice, 89, of Orwell Hill went home to be with her Lord on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, and was reunited with her husband Leland E. Rice, on what would have been their 61st wedding anniversary. Marge was born on Jan. 9, 1932, in Gibson, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Charles Raymond and Lucina (Smith) Felton. On Sept. 6, 1960, she married Leland E. Rice, together they joined their families and were blessed with thirteen children. A devoted Christian, Marge lived her life serving others. Over the years, friendships were formed as she and Leland attended many local churches. She would mentor many to see the greatness that the Lord provided. Marge was a mother to many and would always be there to lend a listening ear or to offer “mom advice”. Together Marge and Leland would sing God’s praises by singing and ministering to others with the Praise Family Singers, her son Lee and the Hammerly Family. Many enjoyed her visits when she delivered meals or gave a friendly visit and words of encouragement to those who were shut in.
Marge will be greatly missed by her children: Marie Chubbuck of Montrose, Pa; John and Linda Rice of Avon, NY; Marlene and Bob Hammerly of Sayre, Pa; Marian and Bill Cherry of Johnson City, NY; Cindy VanDunk of Wyalusing, Pa; Rebecca Wood of Fresno, CA; Theresa Field of Towanda, Pa; Chris and Bernard Jones of Beech Island, SC; Michael Rice and Judy Palmer of Rome, Pa; Lee and Sonya Rice of Bogart, GA; Ryan and Meredith Rice of South Carolina. Her grandchildren: Terri and Greg Peck, Dan and Theresa Chubbuck, Kelly and Chad Benedict, Stacy and Jim Colt, Shawn and Cari Rice, Lori and Rick Coleman, Amy and Rich Lutz, Christian and Adam Bennett, Cory and Stacey Russell, Aaron Russell, Sabrina and Courtney Einsla, Salis Hollis, Jamie and Corinne Hollis, Miaka and Josh Hardcastle, Carey and Luis Nadal, Kim and Shane Brown, Shannon and Zack Thairn, Stephanie Rich Eidson, Michelle and Matt Rozina, Nichole Wegener, Anya and Ben Mostyn. Many great and great great grandchildren.
Her sisters-in-law: Connie McEwen and Bernita Rice and brother-in-law Edward and Vikki Rice and their families. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
She was welcomed into heaven by her parents Lucina and Charles Felton, her husband Leland Rice, sons: Dutch Noble, Stanley Rice, Lloyd Rice, Stuart Rice, grandson Scott Moore, sons-in-law: Lynn Chubbuck, Michael Wood, Jeff Field and Gregory VanDunk; brothers-in-law: Elwin Rice, Ronald Rice and Gary McEwen; aunt and uncle: Gladys and Russell Frisbie.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Sept. 11 from 1 to 3 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of her life will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Larry Jennings, officiating. Marge will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Orwell Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Family Life Network at www.familylife.org or International Fellowship of Christians and Jews at www.ifcj.org in loving memory of Marjorie May Rice.
