Marjorie Rogers, 86, of Columbia Crossroads, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Bradford County Manor.
She was born on June 2, 1935, in Woodhull, NY, the daughter of the late Robert and Georgia (Lewis) Schill.
Marjorie was a Parts Inspector for Trayer Products and Gold Dipper at Westinghouse, prior to retiring.
She loved her dog, Dakota and her cat, Otis.
She was predeceased by her husband Wayne Rogers.
Marjorie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sabrina and Randy King, son and daughter-in-law Reggie and Mary-Jo Rogers, daughter and companion Desiree Rogers and Tom Sullivan, daughter and son-in-law Melanie and George Webb, 17 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
At Marjorie’s request, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marjorie’s name to the Bradford County Manor’s Activity Fund, 15900 US-6, Troy, PA 16947.
