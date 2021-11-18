Marjorie (Ross) “Pudge” Lyon, 90, of Farmers Valley, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Homer R. Lyon. The couple married September 23, 1950 and had 71 happy years together.
Pudge was born on June 25, 1931 in Sayre, PA, daughter of the late Leigh D. and Ellen E. (Morley) Ross. She was a graduate of Troy High School, worked as the secretary for Troy Township until her retirement in 1992, and she and Demaris Kilgore had an upholstery business in Troy. Pudge was a long time member of Holy Trinity United Methodist Church where she was the organist, church financial secretary, Sunday School teacher, member of the administrative council, member of United Methodist Women, and held several other offices and positions. She enjoyed playing piano, riding horses, sewing and knitting, was an avid bowler and was a member of the Troy Bowling Hall of Fame. She and Homer volunteered for Meals on Wheels for over 13 years. Homer and Pudge traveled with her sister and brother in law Burton Kingsley on many trips.
Pudge is survived by her loving husband Homer, her son Stephen R. (Charlotte) Lyon, daughters: Barbara (Jack) Andrus, Linda (Joe) Cinalli, Lorna (Reg) Wilson, and Amy Brown, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, sister Bertha Ann Kingsley, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Richard Ross, daughter in law Teresa (Grand) Lyon and son in law Charles Brown.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 1:00-2:00 PM on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 1214 Redington Ave. Troy, PA. The funeral service to celebrate Pudge’s life will be held at the conclusion of the viewing at 2:00 PM at the church with her pastor, Joshua Yorks officiating. Burial will be private in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of her family. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street Troy, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marjorie R. Lyon’s memory to the Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 1214 Redington Ave. Troy, PA or to Meals on Wheels of Bradford County, 220 Main St.#2, Towanda, PA 18848.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
