Marjorie Shores, age 91, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. She had been residing at the Robert Packer Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda. She previously resided in Rome and Stevensville, Pennsylvania.
She was born in Towanda, Pennsylvania, on March 16, 1930, the daughter of the late Clarence Simons and Lela VanSice Bates. She married Llewellyn Shores in 1947 and together they raised three children before he passed away in 2000.
Marjorie was employed for many years in a wreath factory, a corset factory and for Stanley Home Products, where she excelled in sales and honors.
She was a member of the Rome Methodist Church and former member of the Monroeton Methodist Church. She enjoyed teaching the youth group. She and her husband enjoyed living in Florida for a few years before deciding to move back to Pennsylvania, due to his declining health. Marjorie loved spending time at Alpine Meadows Lake and taking part in various water activities. She loved spending time with her family and attending chicken BBQs and other get-togethers.
She is survived by her children, Gerald (Diane) Shores of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, Sharon (Carlton) Wiggins of Stevensville, Crystal Hunsinger (Rob Roof) of Wysox, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Sheri Finnerty, Brian Wiggins, Jason Shores, David Shores, Vanessa Sheriff, Teri Lynn Shores, Willie Hunsinger and Melissa Blaisure; 22 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her half-sister, Beverly Manvell; half-brother, Gary Bates; several cousins, nieces and nephews; her aunt Ina Mills of Sayre, who turned 101 years old on the same day Marjorie passed away; and a very special friend, Rose Rudloff.
Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Bates; sisters, Cleone Foote, Mildred Bates; brother, Carl Simons; special friend, Claude Clark; brothers-in-law, Edward, Lavern and Norman Shores, Donald Manvell; and sister-in-law Frances Lewis.
Funeral services for Marjorie will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, 2021 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church St., Wyalusing with Reverend Dr. Philip Wanck of the Rome United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Stevensville Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marjorie’s name to the Robert Packer Hospital Personal Care Home in Towanda, c/o Amber Cook, Activities Fund, 603 William Street, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Rome United Methodist Church, PO Box 74, Rome, PA 18837.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
