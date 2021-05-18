Marjorie Tompkins, age 94, formerly of Spring Hill, Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Bradford County Manor, in West Burlington Twp., Pennsylvania.
Marjorie was born Dec. 11, 1926, in Middleburg, New York, a daughter of the late James Garfield and Emily LaPorte Kerrick. She graduated from the Camptown High School.
She married C. Frederick Tompkins on May 27, 1943. He predeceased her on June 17, 2001.
Over the years Marjorie worked at Bendix Mfg., in Montrose, Pennsylvania, the Wyalusing and Camptown School cafeterias, and Nationwide Insurance in Wyalusing. She was also employed by the Towanda Memorial Hospital in the business office, where she loved her job and all her co-workers.
She and Fred lived in the Camptown, Spring Hill, and Stevensville areas until Fred retired, then they moved to Florida to be near their daughter, who lived in Stark. They lived in Florida for 20 years. At the time of Fred’s passing, Marjorie moved back north and resided with her sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Daniel Mathis. She felt as though Dan was another brother. Marjorie really enjoyed spending time with her sister and they had many good times together over the years. She lived with Virginia and Dan until her health necessitated advanced care, and then she entered the Manor.
Surviving are, three daughters, Gail T. McDonough of Endicott, New York, Jean T. Welles of Webster, Florida and Teresa Lynn Tompkins of Endicott; four grandchildren, Michele McDonough, David McDonough, Robert Thrasher and Patrick Thrasher; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sons-in-law W. Thomas McDonough and Roy Welles and two sisters, Janice Soloweij and Virginia Mathis, and a brother, Richard Wilbur.
There will be a private service at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale Lane, Wyalusing, PA 18853.
